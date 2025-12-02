Can anyone escape the endless regulations that govern our lives? Whether it's taxes or new rules dictating behavior, the government keeps creating regulations telling us how to live. Remember when traveling on an airline was fun? People dressed up to fly? Today, flying on an airplane is a pain, with some folks wearing pajamas.

Flying today is more expensive, and if you haven't bent the knee to big government, it's about to get more expensive. Multiple media sources are reporting that those flying without a STAR card will have to pay an extra $45 to get on their favorite or not-so-favorite airline.

Are you worried about getting hit with the additional fee this year? Thankfully, you have till February 2026 before the charges go into effect. The TSA wants to encourage you to get the real ID or else.

Here's how the TSA breaks down the pay for flight dictate:

Travelers will be able to pay $45 to use TSA Pre-Check.ID for a 10-day travel period. TSA urges travelers who do not have a REAL ID to schedule an appointment at their local DMV to update their ID as soon as possible.'

How will this new process work? Here's more from the Department of Homeland Security:

'All travelers without an acceptable ID, including those who present a non-REAL ID-compliant state driver's license or ID, will be referred to the optional TSA Confirm.ID process for identity verification at TSA check-in and before entering the security line. This process will differ airport to airport, and TSA is working with private industry to proactively offer online payment options prior to arrival at the airport.'

Could Idaho rebel against this new move? Chances are that the state will have to comply or else.

