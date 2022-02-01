According to Locals: 34 of the BEST Treasure Valley Food Trucks

What do you get when you combine mouth-watering food with the ease of convenience?

A truly beautiful combination.

We asked the people of the Treasure Valley what their favorite food trucks are, and we compiled a list of 34 that were named.

A few of these are always at a set location, but many of them regularly change locations and travel around the Treasure Valley.

Because of this, we attached a link to each of their Facebook pages underneath their photographs. Many of the trucks will post where they’ll be on those pages, so those are the best place to look!

So, who's hungry?

