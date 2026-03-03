From Old Van to New Beginnings - A Story That Shows Love in Action

As the Love Promise Champion for Treasure Valley Subaru, I want to share a recent experience that truly brings our commitment to life and leaves me inspired about what we can accomplish together in the community.

Nonprofit organizations such as West Valley Humane Society handle every contribution with exceptional care, knowing that each dollar directly supports animals in need throughout the Treasure Valley.

Their longtime transport van had served faithfully for years, safely carrying countless pets from difficult situations to the promise of new homes, but it had finally reached the point where it could no longer continue that essential work.

Our team at Treasure Valley Subaru feels a deep responsibility toward animals and the organizations that care for them, so we immediately set out to help. We located an excellent replacement vehicle: a 2023 Ford Transit equipped with generous space for transport kennels, food, supplies, and all the necessities that keep rescue efforts running effectively.

While the old Ford Econoline had been a reliable partner in its prime, its trade-in value fell far short of what was needed. Rather than accept that outcome, we turned to collaboration.

Working alongside General Manager Rob Studebaker and used car guru Jeff Cristler, I reached out to our trusted contacts at Dealer Auto Auction of Idaho. Russ Smith, Kyle, Rebecca, and the entire DAA team responded with genuine enthusiasm and developed a thoughtful plan to feature the van in their auction and emphasize the meaningful story behind it.

They selected a high attendance day to ensure the greatest number of dealership representatives would be present. During the auction, they shared the van's history and explained how every additional dollar raised would translate into more food, medical care, comfortable bedding, and hope for animals still waiting for their forever families.

The atmosphere in the room reflected real compassion. Bidders responded warmly, competition built steadily, and the final hammer price reached $5,465. An extraordinary result from a vehicle initially valued at approximately $500.

When the outcome was confirmed, Rob contacted Kevin Miller, a dedicated board member of West Valley Humane Society and great friend to Treasure Valley Subaru. The moment we presented him with the check, his expression shifted from surprise to profound gratitude. That amount will provide tangible support, helping cover daily needs and improving the chances for more pets to find loving homes.

Experiences like this one remind me why the Subaru Love Promise feels so meaningful. It is not merely a corporate initiative. It is a living example of what happens when businesses, partners, and community members align around a shared purpose. Our team, Dealers Auto Auction of Idaho, the auction participants, and everyone who contributed created something greater than the sum of its parts. Small, intentional actions, when combined with goodwill, produce lasting positive change.

We are deeply thankful to the D.A.A. team and to every person who helped make this possible. It reinforces my belief that when more of us choose to connect and contribute in similar ways, the impact on our community, and especially on the animals who depend on organizations like West Valley Humane Society, can grow in remarkable ways.

https://www.westvalleyhumanesociety.org/ . If this story resonates with you, I invite you to consider supporting West Valley Humane Society. Whether through a donation, volunteering your time, fostering an animal, or simply helping spread awareness, every effort matters. Their website is

These are the moments that strengthen my conviction. The Love Promise works because people care enough to make it real. I am excited about the possibilities ahead and grateful to be part of a community where actions like this continue to make a difference.

