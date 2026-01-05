The world woke up Saturday morning to President Donald Trump announcing that he had used our military to arrest Nicholas Maduro from Venezuela. The mission featured many elements of our military, primarily our elite special forces from every branch of the service. Unlike other military operations, this operation was a law enforcement action.

Part of the team that captured Madura and his wife was the Delta Force. Our government continues to deny its existence, but it is real, and it is called the Unit among those in the know.

On Sunday morning, several prominent and unknown Democrats took to national and social media to condemn the president’s actions. Some liberals have called for the use of the War Powers Act, which would cut off military funding for any further operations in the region.

We've heard from the national folks, but what about the people of Idaho? What do their elected official have to say about America's use of military force against an alleged drug kingpin?

Idaho is one of the strongest states supporting President Trump, will his support fracture as we've seen with famous Conservatives like Marjorie Taylor Greene?

Let's take a look at what our congressional delegation had to say about this issue:

Senator Jim Risch:

“Nicolas Maduro and his regime posed a grave threat to America. He facilitated the flow of deadly drugs into our country, allowed U.S. adversaries to establish a foothold alarmingly close to our shores, and destabilized a region too close to home for comfort.

"Through decisive strikes in Venezuela and the capture of Maduro, President Trump has taken meaningful action to protect our national security and eliminate a serious threat to the American people. These actions have the potential to provide a path toward peace and stability in Venezuela and across our hemisphere.

"As always, Congress has a constitutional responsibility to review all kinetic actions and ensure proper oversight. As this process moves forward, I will continue to support efforts that protect America’s security, reinforce accountability, and promote stability in the Western Hemisphere.”

We'll continue to update you on further reaction as this story develops.

