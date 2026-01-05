Idaho Reacts To Daring Military Arrest!
Senator Jim Risch:
“Nicolas Maduro and his regime posed a grave threat to America. He facilitated the flow of deadly drugs into our country, allowed U.S. adversaries to establish a foothold alarmingly close to our shores, and destabilized a region too close to home for comfort.
"Through decisive strikes in Venezuela and the capture of Maduro, President Trump has taken meaningful action to protect our national security and eliminate a serious threat to the American people. These actions have the potential to provide a path toward peace and stability in Venezuela and across our hemisphere.
"As always, Congress has a constitutional responsibility to review all kinetic actions and ensure proper oversight. As this process moves forward, I will continue to support efforts that protect America’s security, reinforce accountability, and promote stability in the Western Hemisphere.”
We'll continue to update you on further reaction as this story develops.
LOOK: 100 years of American military history
12 Actors Who Served in the Military
16 Rock Stars Who Served in the U.S. Military
Gallery Credit: Allison Rapp