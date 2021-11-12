Two Boise Area Theaters Celebrate the Holidays with $5 Christmas Movies
The most wonderful time of the year is upon us! Some celebrate by decking the halls. Others are ready to dive in head first into listening to Christmas music around the clock. But you? You're all about Christmas movies!
If you feel like Christmas movies are the best part of the holiday season, you'll be so excited to know that some of your favorites are coming back to the big screen for a limited engagement. Regal, the owner of the Edwards theaters in the Treasure Valley, send out an e-blast to "Crown Club Members" yesterday afternoon that had the announcement hidden in it!
Beginning November 27, Regal is offering four weeks of $5 Christmas movies on Saturdays. Both the Regal Edwards Boise ScreenX, 4DX & Imax at the Spectrum and the Edwards Nampa Spectrum are participating in the holiday cheer! Showtimes are at 1 p.m.
In addition to the 2D movies, the Boise Spectrum location will be show a special presentation of Gremlins in 4DX! 4DX theaters are are equipped with motion enabled chairs, which create strong vibrations and sensations, as well as other environmental controls for simulated weather or other conditions, such as lightning, rain (if you don't want to get wet, push the 'water off' button when you sit down,) flashing (strobe) lights, fog and strong scents. We went to our first 4DX movie right before the world got weird last year and you can read what the experience was like HERE.
Here's the line-up of which movies are playing when!