UFO Sightings in Idaho Over the Years

UFO sightings date back to biblical times. According to stacker,

The Bible's Book of Ezekiel describes a mysterious ship appearing from the sky in Chaldea (modern-day Kuwait).

In 218 B.C. strange sightings were recorded around Rome.

In fourth-century China a “moon boat” was documented floating over the country once every 12 years.

Germany in 1561 there were quite a few matching accounts of unfamiliar objects in the sky.

Those are just a few notable sightings from history. The term “UFO,” short for “unidentified flying object,” was used in 1953 by the United States Air Force to describe the well, unidentified flying objects that were being reported around the country and the world. The first documented image of a UFO was captured in 1870 on the summit of Mount Washington in New Hampshire. Then again in 1947 at Mount Rainier in Washington, the next most notable sightings after that were probably some of the most notable and famous in Roswell, New Mexico.

Hundreds of thousands of sightings and claims have surfaced over the years, decades and century's. The longstanding, official position of the U.S. government has been that claims of alien life stem from hoaxes or mistaking other objects like weather balloons for UFOs or alien life. The general consciences from the U.S. Government seems to be that no evidence of alien life has been found, but also can’t be ruled out completely.

The National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC) started in 1974 and since has documented around 90,000 reported UFO sightings. Idaho it turns out is one of the hottest spots in the U.S. for UFO sightings per capita. Let's take a dive into some of the most interesting sightings from the Gem State so far.

