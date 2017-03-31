Heavy rain and snow melt has led to the Boise River hitting it's second highest level ever! At least since the building of the Lucky Peak Dam. Ada county and Eagle have already declared disaster areas around the river due to flooding.

Ada County this week has approved a flood disaster emergency notice due to flooding along the Boise River. The declaration passed by Ada County Commissioners was put in place to begin actions to protect life and property. The city of Eagle did the same yesterday according to our news partner station KTVB Channel 7

You can read more about the declaration here on the Ada County web site.The Boise River is currently running about 1300 cfs above flood stage.This according to the Bureau of Reclamation this is the second highest level ever, since Lucky Peak Dam was built.

Ada County is currently under a flood warning set by the National Weather Service. Because of the flood concerns these, multiple sections of the Greenbelt have been closed until further notice:

The tunnel under 9th Street; you will be re-routed through the Royal Boulevard extension

Under the Parkcenter Bridge at Logger Creek

A gravel nature path near Marianne Williams Park between East Parkcenter Blvd and South Eckert Road

A section of Marianne Williams Park at the bridge over Walling Creek, south of east Warm Springs Avenue

The boardwalk under the Capitol Bridge Boulevard Bridge on the south side of the Greenbelt.

From the Main Street Tunnel to Trestle Bridge on the north side

The Bethine Church Rivertrail

By declaring a State of Emergency Ada County officials will be able to have the money available to take emergency action to control the flooding and repair the roadways and river banks that might be eroded by the water.