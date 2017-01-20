Updated School Closures Friday (1.20.17)
Weather conditions have improved across most of the Treasure Valley, but there are still a handful of closures today. Check the updated list for Friday (1.20) here.
Friday, January 20th, 2017 (Updated at 7:05am)
SCHOOL DISTRICTS, PRIVATE & CHARTER SCHOOLS, & CHILD CARE CLOSURES
- Four Rivers Community School
- Fruitland School District
- Greenleaf Friends Academy
- Idaho City Schools
- Malhuer County Child Care Centers
- New Plymouth School District
- Ontario SAT testing
- Ontario School District
- Payette School District
- Treasure Valley Community College
- Vale School District
- Vision Charter School
- Weiser School District
