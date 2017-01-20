Updated School Closures Friday (1.20.17)

Weather conditions have improved across most of the Treasure Valley, but there are still a handful of closures today.  Check the updated list for Friday (1.20) here. 

Friday, January 20th, 2017 (Updated at 7:05am)

SCHOOL DISTRICTS, PRIVATE & CHARTER SCHOOLS, & CHILD CARE CLOSURES

    • Four Rivers Community School
    • Fruitland School District
    • Greenleaf Friends Academy
    • Idaho City Schools
    • Malhuer County Child Care Centers
    • New Plymouth School District
    • Ontario SAT testing
    • Ontario School District
    • Payette School District
    • Treasure Valley Community College
    • Vale School District
    • Vision Charter School
    • Weiser School District

Save this link for the latest information on delays or closures as we receive them throughout the day.

 

