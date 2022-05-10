USA Basketball Appoints Leon Rice to Coaching Staff

The wins keep coming for Boise State University and their basketball program--even with the season wrapped up. Yes, head coach Leon Rice and his team made a pretty big splash not only in the Mountain West Conference but across the nation.

Boise State's Most Underappreciated Star Boise State seems to mean "football" for most, right? On a national stage, after all, it's the blue turf and the success that the Broncos have had on it that made the university a household name. What happens on the hardwood, however, is far from appreciated at the level that it should be. Leon Rice came to Boise State as a blessing from one of the most powerful basketball programs in the nation: Gonzaga University. Now, the winningest basketball coach in the history of the school seems to take immediate heat if the Broncos aren't in the Final Four. Spoiled by wins on the football field, fans seem to expect the same of the basketball program but when the investment in basketball is so much less than football--can you really have these types of expectations!?

After a slow start to the year, a miserable loss on the road to a team most had never heard of--and some tough challenges, Leon Rice turned the squad around. It felt like his adjustments took place almost overnight. Fast-forward to the end of the season and Boise State's basketball team did the unthinkable: they won the regular season AND conference championship titles.

Now, the coaching skills of Leon Rice are being highlighted, as he has been invited to help coach for USA Basketball, in the U18 division.

Many in the basketball world already know about Leon Rice and his coaching skillset--however now he's being given a massive opportunity.

Not only is this big for Rice, but it's big for his program at Boise State as well. With this new high-profile opportunity, Rice will be coaching some of the best rising stars in basketball--many of whom, are deciding which college to attend. This could mean major recruiting for Boise State

Basketball might still be months away--but we're already rooting for another run at March Madness for the Broncos!

