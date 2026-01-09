Everyone is impacted by the cost of healthcare. Congress is debating how to reform Obama Care. Some critics say Idaho is in a medical crisis due to a lack of doctors.

The cost of healthcare impacts everyone. Congress is debating how to reform Obama Care. Some critics say Idaho is in a medical crisis due to a lack of doctors. It’s rare for someone to have a good experience at a medical facility or hospital.

If you’ve been to urgent care or an emergency room, waiting for help can take a long time. How many times do you have to wait in line, get a prescription, or get service while in a room? It takes years to become a doctor with the skills to diagnose illnesses and prescribe treatments. Newcomers to Idaho face the challenge of finding a reputable pharmacist. Is there a solution? One state, Utah, will now use robots, or, as they call it, artificial intelligence, to prescribe medications to Utahans. The Beehive State faces the same challenges as Idaho: rapid population growth, medical shortages, an aging population, and increased drug demand.

Fox 13 explains the revolutionary state program beginning has high hopes.

The Utah Department of Commerce believes this program will help residents of rural areas. Like Idaho, a significant portion of its population lives outside major cities. Their partner, Doctronic, will hopefully save folks a long trip and a long wait for routine prescriptions. The danger is that machines could replace dedicated humans that rely on humanity and not an algorithm to save lives.

For patients in Utah — and potentially Idaho — the question isn’t whether AI is coming to healthcare.

It’s whether it can make everyday care faster, simpler, and more accessible without sacrificing trust.

