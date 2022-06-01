Utah Families Take Transgender Law To Court

Idaho was the first state in the nation to pass a law banning biological males from competing in female sports. The law was signed by Governor Little and has since become the model for states passing their version of the bill. Idaho's women's first law is currently being challenged in court after a lawsuit was filed against it. It is now in limbo, waiting for the appeal to be heard by a judge.

Utah's law will also be challenged in court, according to multiple media sources. Unlike Idaho, Utah's HB 11 became law after the legislature overrode Governor Spencer Cox's veto. Two families are suing the state, says The Telegraph.

They believe in the court papers that have been filed that a ban on transgender athletes violates equal rights and due process among the genders. Proponents of the bill state that biological men have an unfair advantage over biological females in athletic events.

Transgender Lia Thomas has gone public with her statement challenging the assumption that she has an advantage. Recently the athlete appeared on Good Morning America, which was picked up by the

New York Post,

saying, “But I also don’t need anybody’s permission to be myself and to do the sport that I love,”

