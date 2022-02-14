Is it Valentine’s Day or Clear Your Search History Day?

Do you know what today is? It’s National Clean Out Your Computer Day! Oh – you were thinking Valentine’s Day? Welp, this is awkward. No, this is not a joke, today is actually National Clean Out Your Computer Day.

So, most are celebrating with their significant others for Valentine’s Day today, but others may be frantically clearing out their devices … but not like that! I initially thought this was to clear your search history, which would have definitely been funnier, but it turns out the holiday was really created to help techies keep their devices organized and clean.

In the year 2000, The Institute of Business Technology named the second Monday in February National Clean Out Your Computer Day, and this is something techies actually follow and celebrate to make sure they’re taking care of their technology and staying organized.

National Today says, “Geeks and laypeople unite, it’s National Clean Out Your Computer Day! This holiday falls on the second Monday in February – the perfect time to get some real organizing done if you’ve already given up on your New Year’s resolutions. Plus, don’t forget about cleaning the outside of your devices.”

According to National Today, here’s how most people (I guess the ones who actually observe this holiday) celebrate Clean Out Your Computer Day.

How People Observe Clean Out Your Computer Day

