Vandal Great Mike Iupati Calls It A Career

Former Idaho Vandal great Mike Iupati will be spending more time in Star, Idaho. The 11 year NFL pro has decided to retire after spending years away from his Gem State home playing for three NFL teams. The four-time pro bowler announced his retirement to the Spokesman-Review. He told the publication his goal was to play in the NFL for ten years. The San Francisco 49ers drafted Iupati as the 17th pick in the first round. You can see the announcement in the video below, courtesy of ESPN.

The former Vandal played for the Forty-Niners, Phoenix Cardinals, and the last few years with the Seattle Seahawks. Iupati sustained numerous injuries during his time in the National Football League. He told the Spokesman-Review that he'd be spending most of his time in the Treasure Valley.

“I know I’m going to miss it. But I’m kind of excited. I’ve got four boys (ages 8, 6, 3, and newborn), and I’m taking care of them every day,” he says. Whatever his original misgivings about Idaho, Iupati is comfortable enough with the state now to have settled with his family on an acreage at Star, near Boise. No plans have been made yet for staying close to football, “but I would like to help out with the high school here,” he says.

Mike Iupati was an All American in college playing for the Vandals and was part of the Humanitarian Bowl. He has donated money to his the University of Idaho to help athletes properly feed themselves while in college. Let's hope someone in the Treasure Valley takes Mr. Iupati up on his offer to help.