It looks like America's largest employer is adjusting to the new world of President Trump's immigration policy. The Biden Administration had a very open immigration policy, letting millions of people enter the country illegally.

The border was open for all four years of Joe Biden's reign of incompetence. President Trump ran on border security and, once elected, closed the border. President Trump didn't stop at enforcing the border; he also looked at the H-1B visa program.

The program allowed foreign workers to live and work in the United States. Major tech companies lobbied for an increase in the program, arguing that Americans were incapable of the highly skilled work.

Conservatives pointed out that companies were saving millions of dollars by not hiring Americans. The corporations paid foreign workers less than they paid their American counterparts.

President Trump's immigration policy has altered the H-1B visa program. The administration has raised the price for the controversial visa program. The new cost is $100,000. The price has caused Walmart to halt its practice of hiring workers from other countries.

The company continues to battle with Amazon for retail domination. Unlike Amazon, Walmart is built on brick-and-mortar stores staffed with employees.

Walmart employees at the management level are highly compensated. The company is large but still prides itself on supporting local community efforts.

Walmart and other retailers will need all the workers they can hire as we begin the busy retail season. The company has expanded its delivery and online platforms to continue to grow its market share.

