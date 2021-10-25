Want To Terrify People In Idaho On Halloween? Wear This Costume…

Halloween week is here! Er, halloweek! Looking for the costume that most likely to spoOok people here in Idaho? This is it!

Get our free mobile app

Ok, so this is great information to know as we're all frantically trying to figure out what to be for Halloween. There's a sight called frontierbundles.com and they figured out which scary movie monster (or villain) each state is the most afraid of, just in time for the big Halloween weekend! Frankenstein was scary enough to be the scariest in the most states so he's the big dog when it comes to being spooky as people fear him most in ELEVEN states. But as you know... When it comes to favorites, preferences or anything, in this case, spooky things... Idaho tends to go against the grain. Here in Idaho, the scariest Horror movie monster/villain is... *drumroll* GHOSTFAST from the Scream Movies. Really? It's so typical, but I guess I get it! 7 other states agree that he's the scariest as well.

Some of the other top contenders here in the United States when it comes to spookiest horror movie monsters and villain include Chucky, Alien, Norman Bates, Pennywise, Leatherface, Carrie, and Jack Torrence from the shining. He's not a monster, really, or even a villain. It's just that all work and no play makes Jack a dull boy. All work and no play makes hack a dull boy. All work and no play makes jack a du... Okay, you get the idea. So there, if you want to freak out Idahoans this Halloween, be Ghostface!

8 Popular Halloween Costume Ideas for Boise Kids The hottest kids' costumes this year will be based on movies and video games, so you'll be seeing these at your doorstep on Sunday, October 31. Now, to decide what kind of candy to pass out...

Treasure Valley Trunk-Or-Treat Guide 2021 Spooky Season is here and before you know it, the kids will be dressed up in their costumes and on the hunt for their favorite sweets! This is a round up of Trunk-Or-Treat events currently set for this Halloween season! Click the event for more details about what they have planned. Some have costumed contests. Others have adoptable pets in costume. If you're hosting one and would like to be added to our list click HERE.