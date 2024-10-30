Warning! Massive Idaho Phone Scam Going On Now!

Scams, scams—there are always some things about criminals trying to steal your cash or other resources. Whether we've been victims or heard horror stories, no one wants to be a victim of any scam. Sadly, criminals seem to intensify their efforts during the upcoming Christmas Season.

The Idaho State Police is warning Idahoans of a new scam involving criminals using the phone to demand a DNA test while demanding money.

Police say in a press release that criminals have falsely impersonated troopers or police officers, claiming someone missed a test and will be arrested if payment is not made.

The scams also harm law enforcement's ability to do their job and help victims. The ISP's Sexual Assault Kit Initiative (SAKI) team is concerned about this latest scam. If trust is eroded, law enforcement cannot apprehend the perpetrators. Idaho is one of, if not the most, friendly and supportive states for law enforcement.

"Our SAKI team is committed to collecting lawfully required DNA samples to ensure justice—not to scare or threaten people over the phone," reassured Mark Denhardt, SAKI Site Coordinator. "These scammers distort our purpose, creating confusion and undermining public confidence in important programs. If you receive a call like this, please don't engage. Verify by contacting us directly."

If you receive a call resembling these scams, it's crucial to verify its legitimacy. You can do this by emailing the ISP team at saki@isp.idaho.gov or calling 208-846-7582. Don't hesitate to take this step-it could prevent you from falling victim to these fraudulent schemes.

7 Scams Designed to Fool & Rob Idaho Senior Citizens Gallery Credit: Ryan Antoinette Valenzuela

Ranking States with Most Online Scams Here's a state-by-state look, using data available from the Federal Trade Commission ( FTC ), ranking states by total amount of money lost to fraud. Gallery Credit: Scott Clow