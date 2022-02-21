WATCH: Is This Scary Idaho Paranormal Video Real or Fake?

An Idaho mom is looking for answers after sharing a creepy Facebook live that shows what appear to be “orbs” flying around her sleeping daughter. In a live-streamed video, Facebook user Kelly is showing viewers a monitor that shows her young daughter Lucy getting cozy for bed with her dad. Over the course of the next 45 minutes, things get weird.

At the 1:13 mark, Kelly’s husband asks if she sees anything yet and she responds that “there’s a crap ton in there already.”

Later in the video, Kelly explains that they had visited her mom’s house when the activity began and it’s been non-stop since they returned home.

“Lucy was talking to herself when we would lay down and my grandma passed away at my mom’s house,” Kelly shares in the video. “And ever since we’ve been home is when I’ve been seeing this.”

“I’m wondering if it’s my grandma who decided to hitch a ride back.”

As the video continues, you can clearly spot several bright round circles floating about the room. Skeptics would argue that there’s dust being kicked about but as Kelly shares in the video and in its caption: “No heater on. No fan on. Only happens when she gets into bed and goes on for an hour or two then stops.”

Around the 22:40 mark, Kelly’s husband gets out of the bed and exits the room. Kelly then shares how she noticed removing a dream catcher seemed to increase the activity of the “orbs”.

As the video continues at the 24:35 mark, Kelly’s daughter seems to react to one of the orbs that Kelly describes coming down the headboard. Kelly goes on to share later in the video that if not related to her grandmother’s passing, another explanation is possible.

“I have been told that there is an old man that died here,” said Kelly, “and my mom, when this used to be a guest room, has told me she’s seen somebody standing at the end of the bed just staring at her.”

“She says that there is somebody here they’re not mean they’re not evil but there is somebody here,” Kelly continued to share.

“I got that feeling when we first moved here.”

Take a look at the video below and let us know what you think is going on!

WATCH: Is This Scary Idaho Paranormal Video Real or Fake? After catching what appear to be floating orbs on camera, is this Idaho family experiencing paranormal activity?

Downtown Boise's Nightclub Ghost When hundreds of bodies fill into StrangeLove on a Friday or Saturday night, the venue is far from quiet. Loud music keeps the dancefloor going, patrons are screaming and yelling, celebrating and singing along, fighting with their boyfriends--whatever it may be. That only accounts for two nights of the week, though. What about on the other nights when you could hear a pen drop in the empty club? How about a barstool dropping?

According to club owner Ted Challenger, the club has a resident that has been dead-- for years--since about 1906. Her spirit lives on, allegedly, and this security cam footage is chilling!

These Idahoan Ghost Stories Are Giving Us Nightmare Fuel Idahoans share their scariest paranormal activity experiences that will give you nightmare fuel.