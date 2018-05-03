You don't even need to leave your cubicle now to enjoy some fresh java. Ladies and gentlemen, this is not a freakin' drill!

No clickbait. No exaggeration. You can now literally get Starbucks coffee delivered to your office while you work. It's the best thing ever and we're totally here for it. So how does it work?

It's pretty simple. DoorDash is a food delivery service that partners with tons of different restaurants and eateries. Not dissimilar to Uber Eats. You go to their website, pick your favorite spot, put in your order, and it shows up to you in two shakes of a lamb's tail. It's pretty incredible.