It’s every parent’s biggest fear: a school shooting. We’ve seen this crime continue to grow nationwide. Idaho schools have debated for years, along with politicians, on arming teachers in schools.

Opponents and law enforcement officials have spoken out against a move to arm anyone who isn’t a trained police officer. Some school districts have allowed teachers to be armed by concealing and carrying.

Proponents believe an armed school is a safer school. Sadly, the multiple school shootings across the country have shown that it takes a while for police to take down the bad guys.

Idaho’s largest school district, West Ada, has approved a new program allowing undercover armed sentinels to protect the district.

KTVB reports on the details: ‘The board voted 5-0 to adopt Policy 0723-10, which establishes a Campus Sentinels program across the district's 59 campuses, according to a district press release. The policy follows a yearlong review conducted with local law enforcement.’

Does this make West Ada schools safer—or cross a line for parents?

Who are the campus sentinels? What are the requirements, and are background checks required before one can carry a weapon on campus?

Current or former police officers are eligible and will have to pass a background training and other law enforcement requirements.

The big question is whether other school districts will follow West Ada's program? Most schools have school resource officers but need more bodies to handle a major event. Let's hope these brave individuals aren't needed, but if they are, they will be ready to protect and defend. We thank them for their service.

We'll continue to monitor this story as it develops.

