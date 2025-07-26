We live in a world filled with wonder and technology. Consider what life in the West was like one hundred or two hundred years ago? Travel was considered dangerous, as many lives were lost on the Oregon Trail and other destinations throughout the Mountain West.

Today, we live in air-conditioned homes, and most cars have air conditioning. If you're older than forty-five, you remember when people would roll down their windows while in their cars to cool off.

Today, we have artificial intelligence, smartphones, and numerous other modern conveniences that predators could never have imagined. However, we're still not immune to the dangers of viruses old and new.

West Nile Virus is one of the deadliest viruses known to humanity. Mosquitoes can spread it, and health districts worldwide monitor people and animals to prevent the spread. There is no cure for West Nile, and if infected, one gets fever, headache, body aches, vomiting, diarrhea, or rash. That doesn't sound like a good time for you or Kevin Miller.

The Centers for Disease Control offers the following steps to prevent West Nile. They advise you to do your best to avoid being bitten by mosquitoes.

Use insect repellent

Wear long-sleeved shirts and pants

Treat clothing and gear

Take steps to control mosquitoes indoors and outdoors

Here is another link to help you stay safe this summer.

Now Idaho's two most populous counties, Ada and Canyon, have reported the West Nile Virus. Canyon County officials explained their discovery this way. "WNv is present annually in Southwest Idaho and it is important for residents to take steps to protect themselves and their horses from vector borne diseases," said Jim Lunders, Director of the Canyon County Mosquito Abatement District.

Ada County disclosed its news in a more specific way. 'The mosquito samples that tested positive were collected in Boise and Meridian—near the intersection of North Grenville Place and West Cory Lane in Boise, and near the Star Road bridge over the Boise River in Meridian.'

