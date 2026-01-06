The Canyon County Commissioners voted to override the objection of the West Valley Humane Society to the county’s decision to award the animal control contract to another provider. The West Valley Humane Society has informed the county that they would like to leave the facility by February 1st.

The county commissioners began their meeting by criticizing a well-written report from the Idaho Press. The commissioners criticized West Valley for failing to follow its mission statement.

(As a board member, I and others have personally invited the commissioners to see the good works of shelter staff, volunteers, and donors. So far, they’ve given me the Heisman. Listening to their remarks, one gets the feeling they’re highly emotional.) Listening to their remarks, one gets the feeling they’re highly emotional.

Canyon County has decided to award the contract to another group. The group should be able to take over the shelter based on the county’s trust in their proposal. The county can’t have it both ways, as they’ve underfunded the refuge for years.

The West Valley Board has reached out to Copper Quill and the county seeking a transition plan. West Valley provided a plan to the county because neither group provided one. A West Valley board member had to file a public records request to obtain access to the Copper Quill proposal.

The commissioners are either complicit or incompetent in the shelter's stewardship. One commissioner lectured, ‘Get back to your mission statement.’ Has this commissioner or any of the commissioners toured the shelter? Or have they decided to take the word of a paid county employee?

It seems very hypocritical for the Canyon County Commissioners to lecture an all-volunteer, unpaid board of a nonprofit animal shelter, when they have failed to enter the facility or increase funding.

I’d ask the Canyon County Commissioners to live up to their oath as good stewards of the county’s resources and responsibilities, and to work toward a smooth transition.

On a final note, the positive impact West Valley has had over the last two years. Total government funding in 2024 was $330,523.36 and was increased to $993,000 for 2026.

How can you help? Here is a link to let the Canyon County Commissioners know how you feel about their lack of leadership on this issue.

