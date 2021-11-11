What Does a $1.6 Million Condo Inside Boise’s Grove Hotel Look Like? Peek Inside!

When developers started laying out the plans for Downtown Boise's Grove Hotel in 1997, they originally planned on stopping at 13 floors.

According to McAlvain Companies Inc., the company that built the hotel and events center, the plans eventually changed to incorporate four additional floors that would be home to up to 20 luxury condos. Eventually, that community of condos was given the name Boulevard 255 and has shared their space with the hotel, Idaho Central Arena, an upscale restaurant (Emilio's, now Trillium) and a fitness clubs since the project was completed in 1998.

These luxury condos are something that hotel guests, Idaho Steelheads fans and event attendees rarely get to see BUT one of them just went on the market for $1,620,000! That means we finally have the opportunity to see what one of them looks like!

According to the listing, Unit 1403 was fully renovated earlier this year. Take a look around one of the most exclusive properties in Boise!

