Where To Celebrate New Year’s Eve In Boise

As with every major holiday, there are always unique ways to celebrate and New Year’s Eve is no exception. Here are a few of the more unique New Year’s celebrations happening today.

The Idaho Potato Drop

Festivities start at 3pm at The Grove Plaza, where they will drop a massive glowing potato at the stroke of midnight. This tradition has been a part of the community since 2013 and is by far the biggest spectacle of the day. It even features its own 5K run and a wrestling match in which the winner gets a potato belt.

New Year’s Eve For The Entire Family

If you’re bringing the kids to the festivities, Zee’s Rooftop Café is holding an event with great views of the fireworks and a champagne toast at Midnight and of course, sparkling cider for the kids.

Noon Year’s Eve

If staying up until Midnight isn’t your thing, maybe the Garden City Public Library’s Noon Year’s Eve is for you and your family. The celebration starts at 11 and after ringing in the Noon hour, a family friendly dance party wraps up the mid-day party.

The Future Is Now at StrangeLove

The party starts early at StrangeLove, where if you arrive before 8pm, there’s no cover and happy hour pricing. If you get there after 10, the cover is still only $10.

The Buffalo Club

If you want your New Year’s Eve a little more country, check out the Buffalo Club, where they’re dressing up the place for the holiday. Live music, line dancing and more.