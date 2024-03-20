Where to Find the #1 Most Irresistible Cookie in Idaho

Cookies and milk is a universal pleasure, isn't it? Whether it's the classic chocolate chip or the fan-favorite Oreos, the combination is always a great treat. But what cookie is the best, most irresistible in Idaho, and where can you find it?

Don't just take our word for it! There's an article from Lovefood that ranked each state’s most irresistible cookie, and we're going to share below what they said about Idaho.

The "OG"

Google Maps | Chip | Peder Kopperud Google Maps | Chip | Peder Kopperud loading...

According to Lovefood, Idaho's champion cookie is none other than the "OG" by Chip in Boise.

Google Maps | Chip in Boise Google Maps | Chip in Boise loading...

They describe the cookie as a timeless favorite with a crispy exterior and a gooey center, generously stuffed with chocolate chips. Despite Chip's ever-changing menu of monthly specials, the OG remains a steadfast crowd-pleaser, available for both local and nationwide delivery.

While the OG takes the spotlight in Idaho, nationwide trends show that the classic Chocolate Chip Cookie holds the title of the most popular homemade treat, according to insights from various other studies.

Chip Cookies Chip Cookies loading...

For instance, according to Savory Experiments, the most popular homemade cookie in America is the infamous, Chocolate Chip Cookie. The Top 5 are...

1. Chocolate Chip Cookies

2. Peanut Butter Cookies

3. Oatmeal Raisin Cookies

4. Peanut Butter Blossoms

5. Sugar Cookies

What kind of cookie is your favorite?

Keep scrolling for the best ice cream places in the Boise area and upcoming Easter Egg Hunts in the Treasure Valley and more! (Updated March 20th, 2024)

The 19 Coolest Places in the Boise Area to Grab Ice Cream As Voted By You

Boise and the Treasure Valley's Ultimate Easter Egg Hunt Guide 2024 Is your group, organization or church holding a community Easter Egg hunt? Click here to tell us about it. Make sure you include the name of your organization, the address of the event and a little bit about what to expect. Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart

2024 Boise Music Festival Main Stage Artists The 13th Annual Boise Music Festival is June 22, 2024 at Expo Idaho! Here's a look at the artists who've been announced to perform on this year's main stage! Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart