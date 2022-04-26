Idaho Airports: Which is the BEST Airport in All of Idaho?

And the Best Airport in Idaho Award goes to...

Okay, I don’t know if there’s actually an award for this, but I recently saw a list by Love Exploring — The Best Airport in Every State — and I’m here to share with you what they say Idaho’s best airport is. Even though I’m sure this won’t come as a shock for most of us.

Airports in Idaho, well, aren’t necessarily the greatest, and they’re definitely not the busiest or largest. But I guess that can be a good thing when you’re trying to beat the lines and get through security fast. It’s just not the best thing for having a larger variety of destinations.

I have personally traveled via the Idaho Falls Regional Airport (Fanning Field), Twin Falls Airport (Magic Valley Regional Airport), Pocatello Regional Airport, and the Boise Airport. And let's just say, Idaho airports are very small and kind of unimpressive, but there is clearly one airport that rises above the rest, the Boise Airport.

BOI is definitely the busiest and largest airport in all of Idaho, and the experience (speaking for myself here) has always been way better than other airports.

Love Exploring says, “Small yet perfectly formed, Boise Airport runs services to 29 non-stop destinations across the US. The single-terminal airport, located three miles (5km) south of downtown Boise, has become a well-loved local hub thanks to its short waiting times, ease of navigation and friendly staff. Food and drink options include Einstein Bros Bagels, Smashburger and Cross Grain Brewhouse.”

