As insane as Idaho home prices are right now, owning a manufactured home is one of the more affordable options.

Manufactured homes have unfairly been a punchline for as long as we can remember. In some cases, the most affordable manufactured homes on the market right now are actually larger and in better condition than the cheapest single-family home. They can offer a sense of homeowner's pride. A few of the mobile home parks offer the same nice amenities you'd find at an apartment complex like a clubhouse, playground and community pool.

Get our free mobile app

The number of mobile home parks in Idaho is likely to shrink over the next few years as they're snapped up by developers. Since many manufactured homeowners in Idaho rent the land they're on, they sadly have to find somewhere new to live when that developer decides to get rid of the mobile home park and replace it with less affordable apartments or a subdivision.

It's really sad to think about when you see how many of the folks living there are retirees or those with disabilities living on a fixed income. The mobile home parks may be the only place they can afford to live as the price of homes and rent in the Gem State, more specifically the Treasure Valley, continue to skyrocket.

So which cities have the most to lose? We looked at MHVillage to see which cities in Idaho had the highest number of mobile home parks. In the cities with the most mobile home parks, we took a look at the price of the most "affordable" single-family home and compared it to the most affordable manufactured home for sale in the same market.

Which of These 5 Idaho Cities Is the State's Trailer Park Capital? We took a look at MHVillage to determine which cities in Idaho have the most mobile home parks. We found the top five and compared the price of the cheapest single family home in those cities to the price of the most affordable manufactured home.

KEEP READING: This Fixer-Upper Is The Cheapest House You'll Find In Kuna Today