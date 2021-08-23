Who Can Sign-up for COVID-19 Vaccine Booster and When?

The President of the United States, Joe Biden, made some major announcements regarding the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine. This specific vaccine is now approved by the Food and Drug Administration.

This was announced in order to give people more confidence in vaccines as this new Delta Variant begins impacting the health of Idahoans. Now, the booster shots have been announced. When and why should you get one of those?

When Can Idaho Get Boosters

There were two installments of the vaccines which gave you less than 30 days in between. The question has always been what next? Are we good? That's when the Delta Variant hit and we're seeing a surge in cases across the country again. This one can be carried by someone that's already vaccinated and given to someone else.

This new variant also impacts children and that's where the urgency is. Children can't receive the vaccine under 12 years of age and therefore, they are at risk. The new booster will be available to the public after your 8 month period from the last vaccine to the time of the booster.

However, "People that are moderate to severely immunocompromised are especially vulnerable to COVID-19 because they are more at risk of serious, prolonged illness." can register for the new booster today. This comes from the CDC's website, "CDC recommends people who are moderately to severely immunocompromised should receive an additional dose of mRNA COVID-19 vaccine after the initial two doses.

Click for a link below with official details on how you sign-up for a booster and why you might need one. St. Luke's is starting the process online via myChart.

