Who Is Boise State’s Spencer Danielson?

The Boise State search committee continues to interview candidates to replace Andy Avalos. There is a tremendous amount of pressure on hiring the right individual. The university has unfortunately been replaced as the preeminent Group of Five teams, rivaling any team in the Power Five.

(Editor's note: It is genuinely bizarre that Boise State, the BCS Buster, was the only team left behind instead of being invited to join a Power Five conference. One day, we hope someone will break that story about why Boise State never jumped to the big time.)

Although we have yet to have a finalist for the job, interim coach Spencer Danielson continues to build support from the players, fans, and perhaps some community members. Coach Danielson is a long shot, considering that the candidates against whom he's competing have more head coaching experience. The ideal candidate or at least the five characteristics of the new coach have been detailed here.

If you'd like to keep updated on the latest coaching search, Boise State's Athletic Department has created a unique website that is updated daily. You can click here to view that site.

Who Is Spencer Danielson?

Spencer Danielson has been on the Boise State staff since 2017, beginning his career as a graduate assistant. His work was soon rewarded in 2018 when he was promoted to full-time staff. The young coach worked the career ladder to become the defensive coordinator.

Coach Danielson began coaching at his alma mater, Azusa Pacific, where he spent the 2013-16 seasons. Before coaching, he played on the defense, registering 190 tackles, including 12.5 for loss, 2.5 sacks, and five interceptions.

