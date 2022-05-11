Who’s Going To Clean Up Idaho’s Excess Campaign Signs?

With numerous elections lingering, that means a plethora of political signs popping up in peoples' yards, in front of businesses, and pretty much anywhere you can shove a small metal pole into the ground.

If you think they're a great way to get people to go out and vote, great! If you look at them as a huge nuisance that ugly up your neighborhood, you're not going to like this news.

With all those political signs out there in the world, who's responsible for getting rid of them after elections?

Chad Houck, Idaho Chief Secretary of State, gives us a little insight:

News channels get questions about them. Local municipalities get questions about signs at the bottom line with signs is simply that it is really the candidate's responsibility to understand the laws that regulate signs.

However, if you're looking for Houck and his team to play clean up crew post-election, you've got another thing coming:

Those laws don't fall within campaign finance laws and that's one of the spaces, the jurisdictions of the secretary of state's office. So, the laws that we look at for signs is that they're clearly disclosing who's making the investment and purchasing those signs. That's where you see that 'paid for by the name of the campaign' or whoever's purchasing those signs. Whatever those signs might say.

The worst part? It looks like cleaning up after an election doesn't fall on any one entity or group:

As far as bringing them down, I think that's more of a social pressure. As a political candidate, you don't want to have your name out there, especially if you weren't successful in a primary. You don't want to see your name, be the thing that's out littering streets and eventually blowing across the highways of our state.

