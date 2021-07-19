Who’s Representing Idaho At The Olympics

Idaho is not the largest state in the union however we are no small potato when it comes to representing the U.S.A. at the Olympics. Over the years Idaho has produced some unforgettable Olympians.

Kristin Armstrong is our neighbor but she's definitely in the history books as a three-time Olympic gold medalist road bicycle racer who is the winner of the women's individual time trial in 2008, 2012, and 2016.

Picabo Street from Triumph Idaho is another unforgettable Idahoan who made us all proud as the World Cup alpine ski racer and Olympic gold medalist won the super G at the 1998 Winter Olympics and the downhill at the 1996 World Championships, plus three other Olympic and World Championship medals.

Jeret "Speedy" Peterson had us cheering him on as the three-time Olympian won the silver medal at the 2010 Winter Olympics in Vancouver. Boise will never forget Speedy and will always be proud to have shared Bogus Basin with him. R.I.P.

The list of memories and Olympic medals goes on and on but in 2021 as we celebrate the 2020 Olympics ( blame the pandemic pause for the delay) there are four more world class athletes that will be added to the list of individuals who represented Idaho in the Summer games.

According to ktvb three of the four are graduates of the Gem State's biggest universities.