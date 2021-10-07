This is exciting news to share on a day where national headlines are trying to scare you into believe that there's a huge pumpkin shortage that's going to suck all of the fun out of your Halloween.

That doesn't seem to be the case here in the Treasure Valley. We've already heard about a Meridian State Farm agent who decided to buy 1,000 pumpkins from a local farmer in need and is giving them away for FREE at her office.

And Jacks Urban Meeting Place in Downtown Boise is doing something similar! If you've driven past JUMP recently, you may have noticed piles of pumpkins laying around their new Halloween scenes. According to a post on their Facebook page, those pumpkins are FREE for families to take home and decorate. You're allowed to keep them or if you want to share your super creative finished product with the community, you can bring return them to be part of their display!

You'll be able to see all of those pumpkins during their huge "Jump-Or-Treat" on Saturday, October 23 from 5:30-8:30! They're going all out with larger-than-life decorations that only JUMP could pull off. As costume kids wander through the Halloween walk they can collect treats from local non-profits.

In order to keep things extra safe, the majority of this event is taking place in the outdoor areas of the JUMP campus. (Free chili, cider and other food will be available to grab and go from the SHARE kitchen studio.)

It is completely FREE for families to attend!

