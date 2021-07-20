Why Are There Sweaty People Billboards Scattered All Over Boise?

We get it. It's been stupid hot. We're trying to make the very best of it by spending time floating the river, splashing down the slides at Roaring Springs and frolicking through splash pads. But these billboards? They just seem to be adding injury to insult!

Pretty much everything I do outside of work happens in Meridian. My gym, my lash artist, my body sculpting provider...they're all in Meridian, so I drive past this billboard on Eagle Road multiple times a week. After weeks of thinking, "this is so strange" I finally snapped a photo of it and shared it on my Facebook page to see if anyone knew what it was trying to tell us.

Michelle Heart, Townsquare Media

We learned a few things from my Facebook experiment. First of all, nobody really understood it. Some people joked that the man on the billboard was worried about the outrageous housing market in the Treasure Valley. Others thought that maybe he was wiping his face with a ticket of some sort.

Second of all, we learned that this wasn't the only weird billboard like this! All of them had a different person on them, but they had one thing in common...they looked hot. We learned there was one on State Street by Merrit's, one at Federal Way and Amity, one on Chinden and one on Franklin near Cole.

Overall, the general consensus was "If you find out what they are, let us know." Well, yesterday on the way home from the gym, I found the answer you were all looking for. The image had changed to the sweaty guy looking a lot happier in an ad campaign for Access Heating and Air in Meridian.

Michelle Heart, Townsquare Media

Whoever came up with this campaign, seriously deserves a raise for keeping the Treasure Valley guessing during what seems like a never ending stretch of triple digit temperatures.

Access Heating wasn't the only Treasure Valley business that decided to have a little fun with the heatwave. American Cleaning on Front Street, which has long been known for their funny and sometimes thought provoking sign, put this one up a couple of weeks ago.

Michelle Heart, Townsquare Media

