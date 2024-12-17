Why Elon Musk Should Move to Idaho and not Texas

Elon Musk is the world's richest man. We have not seen a billionaire inventor like him since Howard Hughes or the robber barons of America's Gilded Age. Mr. Musk has had a powerful political conversion since buying Twitter. ￼

Whether it's Tesla or his other companies, the billionaire has decided to move his operations from California to Texas. As we all know, California is a failed nation-state, and all the good people have left.

Mr. Musk has moved his Space X to Austin, Texas. The Lone Star State has a long, distinguished history of space development. How many of us have watched the shuttle and other launches from the Johnson Space Center?

The next great mission for America's space program is going to Mars. Can you believe we last got back to the Moon in the late sixties or early seventies? What is more remarkable about Apollo and other early space exploration programs is that our phones have more technology than those rockets to and from the Moon.

Space X and other private companies see great opportunities in space exploration. The federal government funded the NASA programs. Space X wants to call their new headquarters Starbase, Texas. While we have nothing against Texas, why not move the facility to Idaho?

Idaho is one of the most significant geographical states with one of the lowest populations. It is also the least regulated state in the country. We have many areas for rockets to take off and, if accidents happen, away from population centers.

Governor Little and Mr. Musk have gone back and forth on social media, so why not make their relationship a formal business one? Idaho is not a swing state, so Mr. Musk's political philosophy would have a more welcoming home than Texas.

Idaho is open for business; let's hope Mr. Musk decides to give us a try.

Elon Musk and Idaho: An Internet Love Affair? Well, it's a match we never thought we'd see... Gallery Credit: Mateo, 103.5 KISS FM

Idaho Reacts: Idahoans Share Their Thoughts on Elon Musk Buying Twitter