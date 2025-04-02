Idaho is usually at the top of most national lists, such as "best place to live," "most family-friendly," and other positive lists. The Gem State's national rankings are one of the many reasons many people continue to move to our state.

Despite the economic downturn, high interest rates, and high cost of housing, our state continues to see more schools, homes, and businesses begin to be built. So it's a shocker when Wallethub publishes its latest rankings, whereas Idaho is ranked last. In other words, the Gem State is ranked fifty out of fifty.

Idaho is a Conservative and Religious state. Most people marvel at the amount of churches, dental offices, and gyms they see when they first move into the Gem State.

The list has Nevada, California, Florida, Louisana, and Texas in its top five. Idaho is last on the list, and we all should be very happy to be last. Why would any proud Idahoan celebrate the state's last place?

The Wallethub list ranked the most sinful states in America. The cost of sinning is not cheap. The company shares gambling costs over five billion dollars a year. Thankfully, gambling is illegal in Idaho.

How does one rank one state as being more sinful than another? WalletHub explains its methodology.

'WalletHub compared the 50 states across 54 key indicators of immoral or illicit behavior. Our data set ranges from violent crimes per capita to excessive drinking to the share of the population with gambling disorders.'

We'll continue to update you on this story as it develops.

America's 10 Most Sinful Cities in 2021 WalletHub has determined that these cities are far more sinful than the rest. Gallery Credit: Shel B

19 Stores Confirm 24-Hour Closure For All Idaho Locations Gallery Credit: Marco