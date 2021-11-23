Why Kellen Moore and Coach Pete Are Making National Headlines

When you think of football greatness at the collegiate level, a lot of names and programs come to mind. Two of the most prolific in recent history come from our very own blue turf: Chris Petersen and Kellen Moore. Anytime a major coaching position opens up, fan bases across the country immediately begin day dreaming about Moore or Petersen being lead candidates there. How lucky Boise was to have both of these guys on our side over the years!

Now, the two names adored in the football world are being honored once again-- this time, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

It is so crazy to look back at Kellen Moore over the years and remember just how young and "new" to it all that he was before taking on a full blown career in the NFL as both a player and a coach:

Kellen Moore: Dominance Over The Years Kellen Moore's 50 career victories as the starting quarterback at Boise State University remain the most by any QB in NCAA football history. Moore, who was touted as one of the most brilliant minds in college football has now taken those brains to the NFL where Dallas fans can't get enough of him.

On their Facebook page, the Boise State Football program wrote:

Congratulations to Coach Pete and all-time Bronco great Kellen Moore on being inducted to the Las Vegas Bowl Hall of Fame!

Obviously, we send all of our congratulations and positive vibes to Coach Pete and Kellen Moore on this honor and we know that both of these outstanding individuals have plenty more awards, trophies, hardware, and titles on their way.

