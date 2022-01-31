Why This Nampa School District Member Resigned Effective Today

I can’t even imagine what it’s like to be on a school board these days. There are all these arguments about COVID-19 and how things should or shouldn’t be handled etc. And, the fact of the matter is, you just can’t please everyone. You can try, but whatever you do, you’re still bothering someone.

This appears to be the case for Michael Kipp, who recently announced his resignation as Nampa School District Zone 2 Trustee, effective today. In his letter to the parents, the Superintendent, and the Board of Trustees, he shares ... “I am stepping down because I am weary, tired, and due to the toll this service has taken on my family and me.”

You can read this letter on Idaho News 6’s website, who first broke the story.

Kipp goes on to illude that his resignation is largely due to the pandemic, and he shares his thoughts on how the pandemic has shifted the conversation to be about pretty much everything but student achievement.

He stated in this letter, “It is a new day however with a (mostly) new board and my single greatest hope for our board is for fresh perspectives and energy to refocus on student achievement, the learning loss that has occurred due to the pandemic, and meaningful conversations about the need for a supplemental levy to support our kids. My hope is that once again our students will be in the very center of the target of all our decisions of our board and district.”

