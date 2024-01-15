Winter Warnings: Beware of Mountain Lions in the Boise Foothills

As winter blankets the Boise Foothills in snow, local outdoor adventurists are reminded to exercise caution as mountain lions continue to have a presence in the area. Recent reports reaffirm the untamed wilderness around Boise, emphasizing the need for attentiveness during your winter adventures.

In a surprising encounter back in October, trail runner Kristi C. found herself face to face with a group of four mountain lions during her morning run on the Dry Creek Trail. Krsti shared her heart-pounding experience with us and on social media, recounting how she was able to get out of that scary situation.

Notably, mountain lions are known for being active and motivated by food availability, prey movements, and human activities. While the animals may be more elusive and less visible during certain times, it's important to be aware that they can be in the area at any time.

Following the most recent mountain lion sightings, authorities advise hikers to stay alert, hike with companions, and carry bear spray as a precaution. A recent trail conditions report from Ridge to Rivers indicates snow cover in higher elevations, creating an ideal setting for your favorite winter adventures.

"Winter trail conditions continue, and it is a great time to explore all trails while they are nice and snow-covered," recommends Ridge to Rivers. Hikers are encouraged to stay informed about trail conditions and wildlife activity, taking necessary steps to prepare for potential encounters with mountain lions. Enjoying the outdoors near Boise is a wonderful experience, but it's essential to prioritize safety during winter excursions.

