Woke Study Reveals 6 Cities That Are Apparently Safer Than Boise

Most Idahoans and Treasure Valley residents would say Boise is a relatively safe city. In fact, when asking locals what the top 5 pros are to living in Boise, almost everyone points out "how clean and safe" it is. However, Boise rarely (if ever) ranks on Global or Nationwide lists for being a safe city. Why? Is the city simply overlooked, or is there more crime that we think?

There was a study from Far & Wide and The Economist Intelligence Unit that ranks the 25 safest cities in the world... and the results are shocking. Keep scrolling for 6 U.S. cities (on their list) that are reported to be safer than Boise, and among the safest cities in the world.

L.A. and San Francisco? Yes, you read that correctly. L.A. and San Francisco are on the list of safest cities in America... and Boise is not. There’s absolutely no way those are the safest places to live or even visit. Chicago is also on the list, and that just doesn’t make any sense.

The silver lining here is, most locals are exhausted by the amount of people moving here. So, if Boise is never recognized as a safe city, maybe that will deterrent some people from moving to the Treasure Valley.

Keep scrolling for a list of 6 U.S. cities that are reported to be safer than Boise and among the top 25 safest cities in the world. Also check down below to see if you live in one of the 3 most dangerous cities in the Treasure Valley.

