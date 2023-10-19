Wow! Boise Man Wins Big On Jeopardy

Idahoans love the television show Jeopardy. In fact, a few folks have competed and won big money in the last few years. Another Idahoan, this time from Boise, is on a winning roll—Josh Saak, who works at ACHD according to CH2. Mr. Saak is competing in the Champions edition of Jeopardy; in other words, he's competing against the best of the best.

The Jeopardy Fan broke down the game, noting seven lead changes. Not everyone can get on Jeopardy. Jeopardy is a game involving three contestants who have to answer questions from mathematics to history to sports to movie stars. Thousands of would-be contestants apply yearly for the chance to go toe to toe with the nation's most intelligent game show contestants.

Idaho is a small state, but the Gem State doesn't lack folks who appear on reality television. We've had a few folks, one from Boise and one from Meridian, win the CBS Television Show Survivor. Whether you're a fan or not, the appeal of Jeopardy is universal. How often have you tried to answer the show's questions before the people on TV pressed their buzzer?

Jeopardy tapes five shows every day so that the routine can be brutal for contestants. Idaho has produced another Jeopardy champion who won a few games before losing her title. You can read about her adventures here and here.

We'll have to stay tuned to see if Josh can continue his winning ways representing Boise and the Treasure Valley. We wish him all the luck in the world!

