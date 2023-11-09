November at WVHS: Benefits of Adopting a Senior Dog in Idaho

Senior dogs available at the West Valley Humane Society.

November is National Adopt a Senior Pet Month, and we wanted to share some thoughts from WVHS about the unique benefits of adopting a senior companion. They're calling on the Boise community for support as they continue to find homes for the senior dogs in their shelter.

There are pictures below of the available dogs. Currently, WVHS is home to 6 senior pets (4 dogs and 2 cats).

"While the majority of adopters often gravitate towards puppies and kittens," reports WVHS. "Unfortunately, these mature companions are often overlooked, leading to longer stays in the shelter and their golden years are spent waiting for a home."

What are the advantages of adopting a senior pet?

Oftentimes, most senior pets are already trained.

Most senior pets require much less maintenance.

Senior pets offer an opportunity to choose a companion whose personality aligns perfectly with an adopter's lifestyle.

Adjustment periods for older dogs are usually shorter, making the transition to a new home smoother.

For those with a less active lifestyle senior pets typically require much less exercise. For the most part, they are mellow and enjoy relaxing with you.

WVHS says, "For individuals unsure about a long-term commitment, fostering a senior pet is a meaningful alternative. Providing a loving temporary home contributes to the well-being of these animals, ensuring they spend their remaining years in comfort and gratitude."

Keep scrolling to see adorable pictures of these amazing pets, each with its own unique personality waiting to become a cherished member of your family.

To adopt, foster, or learn more about these senior pets and other available pets, visit www.westvalleyhumanesociety.org

