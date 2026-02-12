In a move to foster unity, Canyon County, Nampa, and Caldwell have announced they’ve partnered with the West Valley Humane Society to continue animal care for the county. The county made the announcement in a late afternoon news release just moments ago.

The agreement solves the challenge after another group decided not to partner with the county. Talk Radio and social media have been on fire as concerned citizens express their worry about animal welfare.

Canyon County expanded its partnership with West Valley:

‘This decision comes after recent discussions regarding the transition of services to Copper Quill Haven (CQH). After CQH backed out of negotiations on February 9, 2026, the County and cities agreed that maintaining continuity of services with WVHS is in the best interest of the community and the animals served in the short term. The County and participating Cities are committed to humane and compassionate practices and are working diligently to ensure the well-being of the animals and expectations from the community are met.’

The new agreement will begin next month as West Valley will continue operations. Originally, West Valley was to leave the county facility on Friday. Canyon County, Caldwell, Nampa, and West Valley will coordinate monthly meetings.

The meetings will focus on collaborative solutions to improve animal welfare in Canyon County.

Beginning in March 2026, the entities will schedule and host monthly coordination meetings with WVHS. These meetings are intended to support collaborative, community-focused discussions addressing both short- and long-term solutions to improve animal welfare services throughout the county.

All parties are excited about the new community partnership. Again, another statement from Canyon County:

‘Canyon County appreciates WVHS’s willingness to continue this partnership through FY2026. The Board of County Commissioners, City of Nampa, and City of Caldwell are committed to working in good faith with each other and non-government partners to ensure animal welfare services remain stable, responsive, and adaptable to the unprecedented growth occurring county-wide.’

