WVHS Seeks Boise Area Home for Special Canine Companion, Chuck!

In a heartfelt plea for assistance, the West Valley Humane Society is reaching out to the Boise area community and the Treasure Valley in search of a loving home for Chuck, a 4-year-old Labrador Retriever and American Pit Bull Terrier mix. Chuck has been living in the shelter since early September, and his well-being is deteriorating due to the stress of kennel life.

Describing Chuck as an "absolute gem" outside of the shelter, WVHS believes a loving home could be the key to unlocking his true potential and allowing him to thrive. Recent outings with Chuck have showcased his well-behaved nature, love for car rides, amazing leash manners, and adoration for squeaky toys and fun.

The plea comes with a description of Chuck's heartbreaking struggle in the shelter environment, emphasizing the toll it has taken on his mental and physical health, and highlighting how positively different he is when he leaves the shelter for walks and outings.

Those who have taken Chuck on outings have mentioned to WVHS, "Chuck is the perfect example of a good dog with bad luck. Based on his behavior and high stress level at the shelter, I was surprised at how well he did on our outing."

In the meantime, and as an effort to alleviate the stress Chuck feels at the shelter, WVHS is urgently seeking a foster home without small animals and potentially with a larger dog that matches his playful personality.

Foster form: https://westvalleyhumanesociety.org/.../raise-the-ruff.../

Adoption application: https://westvalleyhumanesociety.org/.../adoption.../

Chuck is not only available for fostering but also adoption. WVHS encourages interested families and individuals to consider opening their hearts and homes to Chuck, giving him a chance for a new beginning and a forever family.

In addition to this urgent call for help, WVHS announced a special promotion for January: 50% off all dog adoptions. With an overflow of dogs and slow adoptions since before the holidays, this promotion offers a unique opportunity to start the new year strong by providing a loving home to an amazing new canine companion.

To adopt, foster, or learn more about the dogs available at the West Valley Humane Society, visit www.westvalleyhumanesociety.org

