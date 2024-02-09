Don’t Miss the Amazing WVHS “Smooches and Pooches” Event in Nampa

The West Valley Humane Society (WVHS) invites the Treasure Valley community to a special and heartwarming event, "Smooches and Pooches," on Saturday, February 10th, from 1:00-5:00pm at Mother Earth Brewing Co. Tasting Room in Nampa.

WVHS promises this event will be an afternoon filled with furry fun, refreshing pints, and memorable pictures — and all proceeds generated during the event will support WVHS in their mission to provide safe and secure temporary housing, medical care, food, and nutrition support, as well as enrichment for lost, stray, and homeless pets in the community.

The venue, Mother Earth Brewing Co., will be alive with live music from Junkyard Bob. Other vendors include Scotty's Hot Dogs food truck, Chain Reaction with permanent jewelry, The Kings Beagle offering gourmet doggy treats, and Loaves'n'Doughs showcasing their sourdough micro-bakery. A variety of other vendors are expected to join WVHS at the event.

Notably, Sue Anderson with Black Cat Photography will be capturing precious moments, and attendees can purchase tickets that include a special photography session. Raffle details will be revealed at the event, offering exciting opportunities to win prizes!

Additionally, for those unable to attend, donations are welcome and can be made online to contribute to WVHS's important initiatives.

Come out, support a noble cause, and make memories that last a lifetime at "Smooches and Pooches" – an event where every wagging tail tells a tale of hope and compassion.

Find more event information here. To adopt, foster, or learn more about the dogs available at the West Valley Humane Society, visit www.westvalleyhumanesociety.org

