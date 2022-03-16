Yellowstone actor Barret Swatek is selling her spectacular estate in one of the most elite areas of Malibu, and pictures show a mind-boggling property that's upper-crust even by the standards of one of the most exclusive zip codes in the world.

According to the Los Angeles Times, Swatek and her husband, former hedge fund manager Adam Weiss, are asking just under $100 million for their 4-bedroom, 5.5-bathroom, 7,450-square-foot contemporary villa that's situated directly beachside on the ultra-private white sands of El Sol Beach. According to online property listings, that breaks down to $13,356 per square foot and a monthly payment of $508,085.

The exceptionally secluded and private estate is gated, with a long driveway that leads past the property's tennis court before actually reaching the fully renovated property, originally built in 1944.

Online listings boast of the estate's "chic style and serene setting with the ultimate indoor/outdoor flow." The main floor consists of a soaring great room that encompasses the living room, den, dining area and a gourmet kitchen. The space features floor-to-ceiling sliding glass doors that offer panoramic views and open onto a wraparound deck that also includes a fire pit and stunning views of the beach and ocean.

The second floor of the luxury villa includes a master suite that features a fireplace, a separate sitting area, dual spa-like bathrooms and an attached walk-in closet. Two additional en-suite bedrooms, a media room, a home gym with vaulted ceilings and a fourth bedroom with its own private entrance, kitchen and bathroom complete the upper floor of the mansion.

The exterior of the estate is every bit as lavish, set on just over three acres of immaculate grounds with a private path to the beach and what the listing describes as "sunrise-to-sunset ocean views." There's also a pool, spa, a pool deck and a cabana with an outdoor fireplace.

Swatek took part in Season 1 of Yellowstone, playing the role of Victoria Jenkins, the wife of Dan Jenkins, a real estate developer who's trying to gain control of some land John Dutton (Kevin Costner) owns. Her other credits include The 40-Year-Old Virgin, High School, 7th Heaven, American Housewife and more.

Jade Mills with Coldwell Banker Realty holds the listing on the exceptional Malibu property. Scroll through the pictures below to see inside the stunning estate.

