‘Yellowstone’ Star Kelsey Asbille Knows What Kayce’s Vision Quest Means

Yellowstone's Season 4 left fans with a major unanswered question after Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes) told his wife, Monica Dutton (Kelsey Asbille) that "I saw the end of us" during his vision quest. In a new interview, Asbille says that while it was left dangling on the show, she already knows what his words meant, and what that might entail for her television family.

The cliffhanger moment came after Kayce spent days in isolation going through a grueling indigenous ritual, hoping to find out why he keeps seeing a wolf at certain important points in his family's life. At the end of the traditional ceremony, he reveals that he saw two possible paths forward, and that neither one appears to bode well.

"I was so impatient," Asbille tells Taste of Country in an interview in advance of filming Season 5 of Yellowstone. "Actually, Luke and I both were. We just went straight up to [Yellowstone creator] Taylor [Sheridan] and were like, 'You've gotta tell us. We've gotta know what this means," she adds with a laugh.

"So ... well, I guess we do, and I guess I can't really say," Asbille teases. She does hint that some of the fan theories that have speculated about whether Kayce was referring to the end of his relationship with Monica, or the end of the Duttons' entire empire, might have some validity to them.

"I agree, though, with that duality of it not just being maybe immediately kind of what you think," she says, laughing again before admitting, "I'm skirting around the question."

One of the prominent online fan theories ties Kayce's vision quest to a scene in the Yellowstone prequel, 1883, in which an indigenous leader tells Tim McGraw's character, James Dutton, that the Duttons will hold the land that used to belong to the natives for seven generations before they reclaim it. Viewers have been debating whether Kayce and Monica's son, Tate (Brecken Merrill), represents that seventh generation, along with the second child she's now carrying.

Asbille says she watched 1883, but she hasn't read much about the various fan theories in advance of shooting Yellowstone's Season 5.

"Oh my goodness!" she exclaims after hearing them explained. "See, I need to be reading these fan theories. This is gonna help me do my job."

Asbille recently received some of the scripts for Season 5, and she's been "reading them furiously." Filming is set to begin in "I think a couple weeks," she shares. "We're getting really close."

Season 5 of Yellowstone will begin to air in the Fall of 2020. Seasons 1-4 of the hit Paramount Network show are currently available to stream via Peacock.

