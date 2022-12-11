Yellowstone's Season 5 threw fans a curveball during Episode 6 on Sunday night (Dec. 11), delivering a death that came as a complete surprise to viewers.

Who Dies During Yellowstone Season 5?

Season 5 Episode 6 brought the death of Emmett Walsh (Buck Taylor), a longtime friend of the Dutton family and Chairman of the Stock Growers Association. Walsh died on the trail during the cattle drive leading up to the annual Yellowstone Dutton Ranch branding, in a death that John Dutton deemed the perfect ending for an old cowboy. "You sure earned it, old friend," he tells Walsh softly as he waits for his body to be transported.

What's Going on With Beth and Rip on Yellowstone Season 5?

Episode 6 shows Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) more at home on the range than she ever expected to be, loosening up during the cattle drive and her time in nature so much that she begins to really enjoy it. When she tells Rip (Cole Hauser) that she doesn't want to share the things she finds beautiful with anyone, he takes her way away from everyone else to an unspoiled meadow with a stream running through it and a perfect view of the mountains, telling her he had scouted it out a year before, when she told him she wanted to find the perfect wedding spot. That leads to a scene that's both tender and a little tough, demonstrating once again why fans find Beth and Rip a perfect match.

What's Going on at the Reservation on Yellowstone?

Episode 6 of Yellowstone Season 5 finds the reservation upended as military helicopters fly in and land on reservation property without Chairman Rainwater (Gil Birmingham) knowing about it. Soldiers deploy from the helicopters and begin securing the land, shooting a number of dogs they think are strays before Mo (Mo Brings Plenty) intervenes, but it turns out it's a political ploy from Angela Blue Thunder (Q’orianka Kilcher), who's invited the President of the United States to speak at the reservation to endorse the candidate she wants to install as chairman instead of Rainwater.

When John Dutton hears that the president is going to be at the reservation, he declines the chance to go and attend the event, choosing instead to remain at the branding at the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch.

What Happens With Summer Higgins on Yellowstone Season 5?

Summer Higgins (Piper Perabo) is left at loose ends on the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch during Season 5 Episode 6, and she takes the opportunity to do some exploring and gain a slightly better understanding of the family's way of life. She starts to get a better understanding of Beth from Monica (Kelsey Asbille), who tells her Beth has defended her again and again because she knows she loves her brother, and she knows she's not a threat.

A hike leads Summer to a family burial plot, where the tombstones of the first Duttons to settle there make her realize just how long the family has dedicated itself to the land. She also finds the burial mound for Monica's son, John, who was buried in an indigenous ceremony in Episode 3.

"When I say we give everything to this land, I do mean everything," Monica tells her solemnly.

Who Is the New Character on Yellowstone Season 5?

Episode 6 introduces a new character named Halie, who is set to develop into a love interest for Carter (Finn Little). 16-year-old Orli Gottesman plays Halie, and in an interview with Taste of Country in November, she admitted she was "definitely freaking out" during her first day on the set of the show. "It all went really well," she told us. "The entire production team is so nice. I mean, great conversations with everyone. It kinda went seamlessly."

What Happens With Jamie and Sarah Atwood in Season 5 of Yellowstone?

Jamie Dutton (Wes Bentley) and Sarah Atwood (Dawn Olivieri) seem to be forming something of a genuine romantic bond in Episode 6, one that he questions her motivations for. She appears offended by the suggestion that her interest in him is led by business considerations, but by the end of the episode, they begin plotting together to try to oust his father, John Dutton, as governor and install him.

But when a news report shows John comforting Emmett's widow at the branding instead of going to see the president, providing him a real optics win, Sarah gives Jamie an ominous-sounding warning: "I don't think we can let him show up to the fight."

What Can We Expect From Yellowstone Season 5?

From the looks of next week's previews, Sarah Atwood and Jamie may have succeeded in concocting some sort of scheme that could truly compromise John Dutton's hold on his land ... and even result in his impeachment as governor.

We're nearly midway through the season, and there are still far more questions than answers in Yellowstone Season 5. Is Beth going to flame out, or is she coming around to a crossroads? Is Market Equities really out of the picture for good? What's Sarah Atwood's real angle? Will Jamie exact some terrible revenge on Beth?

Yellowstone continues every Sunday evening at 8PM ET on Paramount Network. Season 5 is an extra-long season consisting of 14 episodes that are airing in two arcs of seven episodes each.

