Yellowstone star Forrie J. Smith [Lloyd Pierce] was in Nashville alongside two of his TV co-stars earlier in the week, and he turned to social media to share a photo from a convention they attended together.

Smith was in Music City along with Jen Landon [Teeter] and Jefferson White [Jimmy Hurdstrom], where they attended the 2022 Tractor Supply Company Partnership Conference. The event took place at the Music City Center in downtown Nashville from July 10-12, and Smith posted a picture to his social media accounts on Wednesday (July 13) showing the three posing together at the annual trade show.

Smith, who's a cowboy in real life as well as on Yellowstone, looks exactly like his character in the photograph, wearing a white cowboy hat and clad in a flannel shirt, denim jeans and jacket.

An oversized belt buckle and string tie completes his cowboy ensemble, while Landon opts for a Western shirt, jeans and a cowboy hat. White's wearing a T-shirt topped off by a denim jacket in the photo, in which all three seem in good spirits.

"I love these two...Jefferson White (Jimmy) and Jennifer Landon (Teeter)! We are at the Tractor Supply convention in Nashville!" Smith writes to accompany his picture.

Landon was among his followers who reacted to the picture. She responded with a heart emoji and "You guyssss."

Production began on Season 5 of Yellowstone in Montana in mid-May, and it's set to premiere on Nov. 13.

The new season consists of 14 episodes that will air in two arcs of 7 episodes. Seasons 1-4 of the hit Paramount Network show are currently available to stream via Peacock.

