10 Things to Do in Boise on Labor Day

Ah yes, Labor day, a day when we celebrate -not- laboring. National Geographic highlighted some interesting history about how labor day got started. As it turns out it was quite a revolution in the late 19th century. "Originally commemorated through parades, political speeches, and labor union activities, Labor Day was born amid rising unrest over oppressive working conditions and a massive strike that threatened to turn violent."

Working conditions were miserable and rarely granted days off. Rallies began in the 1860s and went on for decades as workers fought for shorter work weeks, better conditions and recognition for their contributions. Then in the 1880s massive rallies started in New York where ten thousand workers marched along city streets causing quite a stir in the city. Organizers proclaimed the day “a general holiday for the workingmen of this city.” The 'event' continued annually and eventually landed on the first Monday in September.

Now Labor Day is a sign for the changing of seasons and a great time to BBQ, have family time and explore. Here are some great things to do with your Labor Day in Boise.

