10 Things to Do in Boise on Labor Day

Ah yes, Labor day, a day when we celebrate -not- laboring. National Geographic highlighted some interesting history about how labor day got started. As it turns out it was quite a revolution in the late 19th century. "Originally commemorated through parades, political speeches, and labor union activities, Labor Day was born amid rising unrest over oppressive working conditions and a massive strike that threatened to turn violent."
Working conditions were miserable and rarely granted days off. Rallies began in the 1860s and went on for decades as workers fought for shorter work weeks, better conditions and recognition for their contributions. Then in the 1880s massive rallies started in New York where ten thousand workers marched along city streets causing quite a stir in the city. Organizers proclaimed the day “a general holiday for the workingmen of this city.” The 'event' continued annually and eventually landed on the first Monday in September.
Now Labor Day is a sign for the changing of seasons and a great time to BBQ, have family time and explore. Here are some great things to do with your Labor Day in Boise.
10 Things to Do in Boise on Your Day Off
Weekend? Holiday? or maybe you just need to play hooky from work and do something fun, I get it. Check out these 10 things to do around Boise with your day off.
Inside Vertical View, The Massive Climbing Gym off I-84 in Meridian
Even though most people don't stop to check this place out, you really should. It is very impressive and fantastic for kids, teens and adults.
Bogus Basin Activities and Attractions
Bogus Basin is the largest non-profit mountain recreation area in the nation and only 16 miles away from Boise. While well known for skiing, the mountain also has a selection of activities and attractions for all ages.
Where To Ride a Horse in Idaho
You don't have to drive far around the Treasure Valley or the gem state before you see a horse or two or ten. So where can you actually go on a horseback ride and even go on riding tours in the gem state? There are many breathtaking options and horse riding experiences waiting for you. Here are places in the gem state where individuals, families, friends and even kids can experience the thrill and joy of riding a horse, something you must try at least once. This list was inspired by Trip Advisor
, Yelp
, and google
reviews.