1 || The majority of us don't creep on yellow lights. And Idahoans like myself who do, are forever aggravated with the ones who don't. Seriously—just pull up. These 20-minute waits to turn left are killin' me, Smalls.



2 || Our unique way of pronouncing "Moscow, Idaho" and how it sorts the real ones from the "others" is deeply satisfying.



3 || Our constant need to issue "the wave" in traffic, in groceries aisles, and any other place else we encounter sentient beings. #CantStopWontStop



4 || We're constantly monitoring then announcing the snow status of the Sawtooth Foothills and the Rockies as if we're the only ones who can see it.



5 || Our obsession with all things local is a bit extra for the transplants. Apparently the "others" missed the memo that the world revolves around the Boise Farmers Market, the Boise Greenbelt, Boise Music Festival, Boise State...well, you get the picture. And if you don't, we're too busy living our best Boise life to notice.



6 || Even for me (and I'm guilty of this, too), the pride Idahoans take in explaining why our cars and trucks are dirty is weird. We'll literally never let you forget Mud Rain 2022.



7 || It's not a Huckleberry. It's a "Huckaberry." Fight us.



8 || We refuse to ride merry-go-rounds on Sundays. In fact, it's an actual law. No one knows how it originated or why it's still a thing, it just...is.



9 || Half of us refuse to accept the existence of the Yellow Light Law while the other half spends their time trying to convince the non-believers to believe.



10 || We drop the "E" in coyote. And it makes us feel low-key superior.



11 || We have an insatiable appetite for Idaho-themed-anything; especially décor fashioned from reclaimed wood by a local artisan, lol.



