Are These 2 Beautiful Places in Utah on Your Fall Bucket List?

As the autumn leaves turn to vibrant shades of red, orange, and gold, Boise locals are enjoying being outdoors more and embracing these beautiful scenes. We're so fortunate to live in a place that has many beautiful places to go.

However, there are two amazing cities in Utah known for their Fall foliage, and if you've never been to these two places, you need to see them at least once; and bring your camera! Even if you've been before, it's always fun to check out these place this time of year.

Park City

Right in the heart of the Wasatch Mountains, Park City transforms into a tapestry of colors during the fall season, creating an absolutely gorgeous backdrop for hiking, biking, and photography. The one downside is it's actually a huge distraction for drivers, so be mindful of that as you're driving to/from Park City.

American Fork Canyon

American Fork Canyon, located a short drive south of Salt Lake City, is another must-visit destination for Fall foliage enthusiasts. The canyon boasts picturesque groves of aspen trees, which turn into a sea of gold and yellow during the autumn months. Travelers can also explore the Alpine Loop Scenic Byway, a winding route through the canyon.

Beat the Snow and Reconnect with Nature

Traveling to Park City and American Fork Canyon before winter arrives can help you avoid the challenges of navigating snowy roads, ensuring a smoother and safer journey. And we're all so busy all the time, it's so good just to take a short trip to get outside and reconnect with nature.

It's easy to forget the rejuvenating power of nature, but Fall (in Idaho or in Utah) provides the perfect opportunity to break away from our routines, and immerse ourselves in the colorful landscapes nearby.

